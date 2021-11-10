Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Cryoport stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 0.91. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cryoport by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

