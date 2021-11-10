Crypton (CRP) Price Hits $1.17

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, Crypton has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $5,706.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00071728 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,070,550 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

