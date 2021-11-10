CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 37.8% Higher Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $986,337.28 and $1,507.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00134484 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.99 or 0.00491114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00016903 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00079031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

