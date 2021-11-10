CryptoTycoon (CTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $180,263.00

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for $15.07 or 0.00022991 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $180,263.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00053783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00215230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00090945 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 920,022 coins and its circulating supply is 98,652 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

