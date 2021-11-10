CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading Down 9.9% on Analyst Downgrade

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) fell 9.9% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $71.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. CS Disco traded as low as $48.67 and last traded at $48.85. 3,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 351,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAW. Piper Sandler started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Get CS Disco alerts:

In other CS Disco news, Director James Offerdahl sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $410,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $4,363,825.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.49.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.