CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,450,000 after purchasing an additional 350,403 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 462.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 69,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $352,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

CubeSmart stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

