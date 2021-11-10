Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 147,498 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 574.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,498 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LX. Citigroup reduced their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

