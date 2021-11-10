Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in The Progressive by 9,885.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after buying an additional 311,597 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in The Progressive by 110.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after buying an additional 549,349 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in The Progressive by 37.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in The Progressive by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,825.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

NYSE:PGR opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

