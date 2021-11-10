Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Oasis Petroleum worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.34. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $127.53.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

