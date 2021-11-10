Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 21,943 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 714.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Exponent by 8.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in Exponent by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 170,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Exponent by 1,256.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $792,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,367,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,745. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPO stock opened at $119.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

