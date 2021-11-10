Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,336 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 559.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

