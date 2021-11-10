Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. 2,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 254,502 shares of company stock worth $7,255,011 in the last 90 days. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 17,133.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,964 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Cullinan Oncology worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

