Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CURLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Curaleaf to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curaleaf from C$32.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

