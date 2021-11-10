Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of Curis stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Curis has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $546.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.77.
CRIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
About Curis
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
