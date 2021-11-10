Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of Curis stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Curis has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $546.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.77.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Curis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 1,916.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,201 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Curis worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

