CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Shares Down 6.7%

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

