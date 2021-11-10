Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CTKB opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

CTKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.