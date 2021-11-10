DA Davidson Boosts Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target to $26.50

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $26.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.48% from the stock’s previous close.

LCUT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $18.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $412.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 5,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $99,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,939.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,631 shares of company stock worth $390,855. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

