DAEX Trading Up 2.7% This Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $3.45 million and $33,788.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00052743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00212740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00091163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

