Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.17

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 3077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

