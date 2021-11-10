Danaos Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Danaos has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaos to earn $20.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Get Danaos alerts:

NYSE:DAC traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69. Danaos has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 20.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaos stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Danaos worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.