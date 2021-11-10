Daniel P. Hansen Sells 6,502 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 497.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 111,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,642 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
