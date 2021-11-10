Daniel P. Hansen Sells 6,502 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 497.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 111,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,642 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

