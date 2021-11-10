Daniel Topping Acquires 664 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £2,244.32 ($2,932.22).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Daniel Topping bought 2,163 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £7,008.12 ($9,156.15).

BPM stock opened at GBX 339 ($4.43) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 320.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 312.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 232 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The stock has a market cap of £127.01 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

