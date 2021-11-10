David M. Rubenstein Sells 2,000,000 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David M. Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. 1,907,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.