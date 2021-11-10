Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 166.54% and a negative net margin of 1,534.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Shares of DCTH traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.42. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Delcath Systems worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.