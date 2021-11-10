Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 184,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

