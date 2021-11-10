Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.52% of Delta Air Lines worth $143,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $17,407,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 644.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 502,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 435,308 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 92.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 504,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 242,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

