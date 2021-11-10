Denali Advisors LLC Sells 12,560 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBCAA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,152. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 27.12%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

