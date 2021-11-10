Denali Advisors LLC Sells 22,600 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. M/I Homes makes up 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 284.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,424. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

