Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.73). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $117,778.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,591. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $53.25. 4,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,033. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.74 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

