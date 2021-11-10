Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.82.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $89.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 3.67. Denbury has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denbury by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 177,157 shares in the last quarter.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.