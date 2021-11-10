Dennis Woodside Acquires 2,861 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NOW stock traded down $20.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $670.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.52.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.
See Also: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.