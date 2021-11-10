Dennis Woodside Acquires 2,861 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NOW stock traded down $20.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $670.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.52.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 427,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.