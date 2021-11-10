Dent Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $637.55 million and approximately $1.55 billion worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00220957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00091528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.