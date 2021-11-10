DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. 1,960,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,539. DermTech has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $84.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $793.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.77.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DermTech by 23.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in DermTech by 33.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

