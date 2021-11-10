Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €245.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €245.00 ($288.24) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.