Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $271.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $271.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.43. 6,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,428. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.06.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

