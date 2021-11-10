Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.50.

AVDX stock opened at 24.61 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 20.39 and a 1-year high of 25.41.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

