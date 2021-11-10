DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.41

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 109410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DIAGNOS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.34 million and a P/E ratio of -11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent Duhamel acquired 100,000 shares of DIAGNOS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at C$113,190. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,870 and have sold 32,000 shares valued at $15,815.

DIAGNOS Company Profile (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

