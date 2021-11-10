DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.41

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 109410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DIAGNOS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.34 million and a P/E ratio of -11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
In other news, Director Vincent Duhamel acquired 100,000 shares of DIAGNOS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at C$113,190. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,870 and have sold 32,000 shares valued at $15,815.
DIAGNOS Company Profile (CVE:ADK)
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.
