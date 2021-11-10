Diane J. Silva Sells 500 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Diane J. Silva sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $20,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EBTC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $481.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.45. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $40.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.28.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.