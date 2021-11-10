DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,746 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

