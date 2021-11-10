DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

DBRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE DBRG opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

