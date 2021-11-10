Digitalcoin Hits Market Cap of $309,522.60 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $309,522.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,919.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,793.75 or 0.07057995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.20 or 0.00424322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $710.96 or 0.01046765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00091284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.14 or 0.00416882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.18 or 0.00278540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.00228191 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,979,943 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

