Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.30 or 0.00078407 BTC on popular exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $1.63 million worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00093837 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,634 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

