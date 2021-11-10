Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $375,000 Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 195.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after purchasing an additional 793,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPRX opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $53.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.