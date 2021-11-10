Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $404,000 Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

SHLS opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

