Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 114.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Steel Connect worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 29,080 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 30,840.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the first quarter worth about $252,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STCN stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Steel Connect, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

