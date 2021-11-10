Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $360,000 in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Adicet Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 32.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.36. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

