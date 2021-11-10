Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Professional at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHD. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Professional by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

PFHD stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. Professional Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $258.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

