Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.93 and last traded at $89.02. Approximately 4,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 282,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.43.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.47.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

