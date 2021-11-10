Diodes Incorporated Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Diodes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diodes’ FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $108.71 on Monday. Diodes has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.62.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Diodes by 23.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Diodes by 858.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 32,620 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

