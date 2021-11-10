Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.63

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.63 and last traded at $109.45, with a volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,394,477. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,709 shares of company stock worth $12,882,308. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

