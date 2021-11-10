Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.63

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.63 and last traded at $109.45, with a volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.56.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.
The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.
In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,394,477. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,709 shares of company stock worth $12,882,308. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.
